Ken Dorsey’s national freakout is polarizing

Before the NFL season started, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey made headlines from some of the things his fellow coaches and players were saying about him.

Ken Dorsey may not look like it but...



"He gets firey"

"We can't have him out there on the field"

"The Holy Spirit comes out of him every once in a while"



The Bills' new playcaller thinks he's not 'too much of a psychopath' but Josh Allen may think otherwise.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/pvmN70avrG — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 2, 2022

Josh Allen, Gabe Davis and Leslie Frazier have all used the word “fiery” or some variation of it to describe him. In fact, he even coaches from the box rather than on the field because head coach Sean McDermott wanted to try and avoid any flags and fines from the referees due to potential outbursts from the OC.

When asked if there was any truth to the remarks made about him, Dorsey smiled, let out a mad scientist kind of laugh and said, “I’d like to think I’m not too much of a psychopath.”

Fast forward to this past Sunday. The Bills had just suffered a heartbreaking loss to their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins. Players were dropping like flies, either from the extreme heat or injuries. It was emotional and physically exhausting for all involved. However, Ken Dorsey seemed to have taken it to the next level.

As the cameras panned to the coaches box, Dorsey was seen going completely beserk, throwing his headset and stacks of papers everywhere. Here’s a clip in case you haven’t seen it yet:

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

As per usual in the world of social media, the clip went viral and it seems everyone in sports has an opinion on it. For starters, Allen loved it. “Our guys freaking love seeing that. He wants to do everything in his power to win,” Allen told Kyle Brandt on his podcast Kyle Brandt’s Basement.

"He's the one that showed it to me... Our guys freaking love seeing that... He wants to do everything in his power to win." - @JoshAllenQB on Bills OC Ken Dorsey's reaction video



: https://t.co/AximtEHESA

: https://t.co/7u6LXVvx9X pic.twitter.com/V3xAfHeoYG — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 27, 2022

Some other supporters of Dorsey’s outburst are current Bills receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs, former Bills center Eric Wood, and journalist and daily sports radio show host Rich Eisen. Even Tom Brady felt relieved to know that he isn’t the only one in the NFL throwing tantrums.

Yes, the Bills have seen this side of Ken Dorsey before and Isaiah McKenzie loved the OC's total freakout in the booth. pic.twitter.com/LmKL4K93B4 — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) September 27, 2022

“I love the video. If you didn’t love the video, you’re probably not a football fan.”



- @stefondiggs reacts to his offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey’s now viral video.



https://t.co/DGInSagZKi pic.twitter.com/wIYSjxRKXc — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 27, 2022

I want my coaches to care and have some fire. I would play for Ken Dorsey any day!!

pic.twitter.com/fLTwO1g1YE — Eric Wood (@EWood70) September 26, 2022

Dear Ken Dorsey,



You did nothing wrong, there’s no reason to be sorry and we loved it!



Sincerely,

The Rich Eisen Show#NFL #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5R8THBXBdv — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 27, 2022

He jokingly threatened sending a cease and desist letter to #Bills OC Ken Dorsey, but Tom Brady said he’s glad he’s not the only one throwing tantrums in the NFL.https://t.co/YMAzL0dYQy #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) September 27, 2022

Not everyone was enthused by Dorsey’s reaction, however. On his podcast, Kyle Brandt stated, “That is a permanent tattoo on him, his career. That is never going away.” He added, “You don’t want that following you around. That is a big loss on the field and on the internet and on his flesh for Ken Dorsey.”

On Twitter, we decided to ask Bills Mafia how they felt about the situation. Unsurprisingly, most fans either loved it or felt indifferent about it. Very few chose the “hate it” option.

Ok #BillsMafia, we HAVE to know how you feel about Ken Dorsey's actions in the booth after the game.



Vote now! — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) September 26, 2022

Now, we’d like our readers to vote! Let us know what your reaction was to seeing Ken Dorsey lose his cool in the booth. Make sure to discuss below in the comment section as well!