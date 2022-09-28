 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ken Dorsey’s national freakout is polarizing

Ken Dorsey lost his cool on Sunday against the Dolphins and everyone’s talking about it

By BillsFanChick
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills Minicamp Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Before the NFL season started, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey made headlines from some of the things his fellow coaches and players were saying about him.

Josh Allen, Gabe Davis and Leslie Frazier have all used the word “fiery” or some variation of it to describe him. In fact, he even coaches from the box rather than on the field because head coach Sean McDermott wanted to try and avoid any flags and fines from the referees due to potential outbursts from the OC.

When asked if there was any truth to the remarks made about him, Dorsey smiled, let out a mad scientist kind of laugh and said, “I’d like to think I’m not too much of a psychopath.”

Fast forward to this past Sunday. The Bills had just suffered a heartbreaking loss to their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins. Players were dropping like flies, either from the extreme heat or injuries. It was emotional and physically exhausting for all involved. However, Ken Dorsey seemed to have taken it to the next level.

As the cameras panned to the coaches box, Dorsey was seen going completely beserk, throwing his headset and stacks of papers everywhere. Here’s a clip in case you haven’t seen it yet:

As per usual in the world of social media, the clip went viral and it seems everyone in sports has an opinion on it. For starters, Allen loved it. “Our guys freaking love seeing that. He wants to do everything in his power to win,” Allen told Kyle Brandt on his podcast Kyle Brandt’s Basement.

Some other supporters of Dorsey’s outburst are current Bills receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs, former Bills center Eric Wood, and journalist and daily sports radio show host Rich Eisen. Even Tom Brady felt relieved to know that he isn’t the only one in the NFL throwing tantrums.

Not everyone was enthused by Dorsey’s reaction, however. On his podcast, Kyle Brandt stated, “That is a permanent tattoo on him, his career. That is never going away.” He added, “You don’t want that following you around. That is a big loss on the field and on the internet and on his flesh for Ken Dorsey.”

On Twitter, we decided to ask Bills Mafia how they felt about the situation. Unsurprisingly, most fans either loved it or felt indifferent about it. Very few chose the “hate it” option.

Now, we’d like our readers to vote! Let us know what your reaction was to seeing Ken Dorsey lose his cool in the booth. Make sure to discuss below in the comment section as well!

Poll

How did you feel about Ken Dorsey’s actions in the booth after the Miami game?

view results
  • 0%
    Love it. He’s passionate.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Hate it. It’s a bad look.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Indifferent.
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...