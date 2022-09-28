Jamie D & Big Newt: Don’t worry about the loss

Okay, fine... we knew the Buffalo Bills weren’t going to go 17-0, but we still wanted them to thump the Miami Dolphins. Well, that didn’t happen. But hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton have a message for fans: don’t worry about it.

As they do each week, D’Amico and Newton discuss what they like and dislike from the game that was, as well as taking a look under the hood with the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Another topic is Big Newt’s experience around professional athletes affects his view of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s meltdown, as well as watching games in driving rain, and the elimination of the Pro Bowl.

Jamie D & Big Newt is a weekly podcast that brings you the latest on the Buffalo Bills. Contact the hosts on Twitter at @TheJamieDamico and @Big_Newt.

