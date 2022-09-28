Bills vs. Ravens coverage: Week 4 rebound for Buffalo?

The Bills are looking to get back into the win column following their Week 3 loss to Miami

Back-to-back losses have been a rarity for the Buffalo Bills since the team rose to the level of perennial playoff contender in 2019, and that’s what the team will strive to avoid as they travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Bills, who are coming off a grueling 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins this past weekend, have only lost back-to-back contests three times in the past three seasons—all of which ended with a playoff berth. In 2019, Buffalo dropped games to division rivals—the New England Patriots and New York Jets—in the final two weeks of the season, though the team was resting starters for the playoffs in the latter matchup. In 2020, a 4-0 start was followed by successive losses to the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, but the team went 9-1 from that point forward. And last season, even amid a 7-6 start, the Bills’ only back-to-back losses were in Weeks 13-14 to New England in the wind game, and on the road facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their challenge in avoiding back-to-back losses this time around is significant, however, as they’re dealing with an onslaught of injuries while game planning to slow down one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league in early MVP candidate Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Even still, DraftKings SportsBook has the Bills as 3-point favorites (at time of publishing) on the road as the two teams begin practices for this potentially pivotal AFC matchup.