NABP | 16-1 Still Sounds Good

On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys talk about why their expectations for the Buffalo Bills this season remain unchanged despite the loss to the Miami Dolphins. Plus, some Quotes with Pat to cheer you up.

Sign up for DraftKings using code NABP to get $200 in free bets when you wager $5.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.