Bills vs Ravens: Jordan Poyer, Ed Oliver, Mitch Morse return to practice

The Buffalo Bills finally got some good news as they entered practice on Wednesday to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. For the past two weeks, the Bills have been adding names to their injury report at near-record speed, and, unfortunately, many of those names have been staying there. But, on Wednesday, some key players were finally back in action - even if only limited - for practice.

While Von Miller and Rodger Saffold rested (and it is likely that Stefon Diggs will get a vet rest day later this week - he usually does), Ed Oliver and Mitch Morse were back on the field in a limited capacity, as was tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills’ new offensive lineman, Jonathan Murray, was also at practice.

However, the news that Bills fans have been waiting for was the most notable returns to action: Dane Jackson and Jordan Poyer.

Back at practice.



Great to see you, 30. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3oGRHlqWv — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 28, 2022

Jackson injured his neck in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans when he collided with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds after making a tackle on Robert Woods. Edmunds is big, and the hit was bigger, as Jackson’s neck was snapped backwards and he rolled to the ground unable to get up. Ultimately, the ambulance had to be brought to the field to take the cornerback, who was put in a collar and on a backboard, to the hospital for further tests.

The fact that Jackson is back at practice is a great sign. The Bills are short on cornerbacks with Tre’Davious White still on the PUP list as he recovers from last season’s ACL injury and rookie Christian Benford underwent surgery for a broken hand this week. While Buffalo signed Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad yesterday, having Jackson on the road to recovery will bring a much-needed boost to a depleted defense.

In another boost, Poyer was also back at practice on Wednesday. Poyer inured his foot in Week 2 and, along with fellow safety Micah Hyde (neck), wasn’t able to suit up for the week three game against the Miami Dolphins.

While Hyde will be having surgery for a herniated disc and has been put on IR, Poyer is slated to return much sooner, and last week head coach Sean McDermott said that the All-Pro is day-to-day.

To have Poyer back will be a huge lift - both in experience and morale - for the Bills, who can then start looking at the timeline for Jackson and White to return so that Buffalo can have three-fourths of its league-leading pass defense back together.

On the downside for the Bills - because they still have a laundry list of injuries to sort through - they still had several players who did not practice on Wednesday.

Benford, Ryan Bates (concussion protocol), Jake Kumerow (high ankle), and Jordan Phillips (calf) were all inactive today. Joining them was Dion Dawkins who was out due to a non-COVID illness.

While it is likley that Dawkins will recover, and possible for Bates to move through concussion protocol both before Sunday, it would make sense to assume that Kumerow will probably not play. Gabe Davis suffered an ankle injury in practice before the Titans game, and the Bills chose to have be cautious with his recovery. Davis sat out of the Week 2 game with the Titans but was active against Miami, so resting Kumerow to be sure his ankle is sound would make sense.

McDermott said on Monday that he expected Benford to be out “a couple of weeks,” and today he said that he didn’t see Phillips, who is trending toward week-to-week with the injury he sustained before the Tennessee Titans game, being ready to go by Sunday.

Still, with Jackson and Poyer being back at practice, and Oliver and Morse getting more work in, things might be looking up for the Buffalo Bills.