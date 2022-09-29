Bills WR Stefon Diggs after Miami game: “I have never been that tired in my life”

When the Buffalo Bills took on the Miami Dolphins in southern Florida this past Sunday, everyone quickly realized that the excessive heat was going to be a problem. One report stated that by 10:00 AM Eastern, it was already 120 degrees Fahrenheit on the field.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs recently made an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and he was asked about how the extreme temperatures affected him. “I have never been that tired in my life,” Diggs replied. “I had full body cramps after the game. Full body cramps! I’ve never experienced that in my life.”

Diggs also believes that Hard Rock Stadium is set up to make the opposing team uncomfortable. “The Miami side is under the shade. Our side is in the sun that, you know, turns those grapes into raisins,” he said with a little laugh.

He was also asked what he meant when he said he had full body cramps. Diggs explained, “A full body cramp is when your hamstrings, your quads, your arms, your stomach, all that good stuff cramps up. It’s just part of the game.”

