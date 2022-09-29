Bills vs. Ravens injury updates: Gabe Davis misses practice Thursday

The Buffalo Bills’ second practice of the week as they prepare for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens saw several key players make progress toward returning to the field - but starting wideout Gabe Davis may not be included in that group.

Davis, who has been dealing with an ankle injury suffered in practice prior to the team’s Week 2 win over Tennessee, did not practice on Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday. He did play in last week’s loss to Miami despite being less than 100 percent, and he seems to be dealing with a severe enough injury that the team will attempt to limit him through their Week 7 bye to keep him on the field. But for now, he’s trending in the wrong direction to play on Sunday, with Friday’s practice looming as a pivotal one for him.

The news is better for starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and starting right guard Ryan Bates, both of whom did not practice on Wednesday. Dawkins returned as a full practice participant on Thursday after missing yesterday with a non-Covid illness, while Bates, who is in the concussion protocol, was limited (and in a non-contact red jersey) on Thursday after sitting on Wednesday. That’s encouraging news for a Bills offensive line that has been underperforming at times, and which worked through an onslaught of injury and heat issues during Sunday’s game in Miami.

Safety Jordan Power, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, center Mitch Morse, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Dane Jackson (also in a red non-contact jersey), defensive back Cam Lewis (again, red non-contact jersey), and reserve offensive lineman Justin Murray were all limited for a second consecutive day. Joining Davis on the DNP list were receiver Jake Kumerow, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and rookie cornerback Christian Benford.