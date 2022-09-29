Broadcast map: Most of the country will see Bills vs Ravens

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their first loss of the season, a 21-19 setback to the Miami Dolphins in a game where quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills squandered multiple scoring chances and saw their seven-game winning streak against their division rivals come to an end.

Looking to get back to their winning ways, the banged-up Bills (2-1), who are dealing with a slew of injuries, head to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in a Week 4 clash with significant long-term AFC playoff implications.

Unlike Week 3’s clash of undefeated AFC East rivals, this week’s showdown of playoff hopefuls and their dynamic, playmaking quarterbacks will be CBS’ primary game during the 1:00 PM Eastern time slot.

CBS’s broadcast team consists of Ian Eagle handling the play-by-play duties, with Charles Davis serving as the color analyst and Evan Washburn providing sideline reports.

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in red (map courtesy of 506sports):

Besides Buffalo traveling to Baltimore, the rest of the CBS early slate of games includes the New York Jets at the Pittsburgh Steelers (in blue), the Los Angeles Chargers at the Houston Texans (green), the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Philadelphia Eagles (yellow), and the Cleveland Browns at the Atlanta Falcons (orange).

Sunday’s matchup will be the 11th meeting all-time between the Bills and Ravens. Baltimore leads the series 6-4, with Buffalo winning the most recent matchup, 17-3 in the Divisional Round of the 2021 AFC playoffs. Tied 3-3 at halftime, Allen threw a three-yard TD pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then cornerback Taron Johnson sealed the win by returning a Jackson pass 101 yards for a pick-six.

Before that playoff win, the Bills had lost their last three matchups with the Ravens.

Playing in Baltimore has proven to be problematic for Buffalo, who are 1-6 all-time when traveling to Maryland. Buffalo’s lone road victory came in the 1999 season, as quarterback Doug Flutie found running back Jonathan Linton for the go-ahead, five-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter of a 13-10 Bills win on October 31, 1999.