Buffalo Bills keeping tabs on free-agent DT Justin Zimmer

The Buffalo Bills recently worked out free-agent defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, according to Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com.

Zimmer, 29, appeared in 18 games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the Bills as a rotational defensive tackle before landing on Injured Reserve in early November with a knee injury. He had recorded 34 tackles, two sacks and a (game-clinching) forced fumble in his time with the Bills up to that point.

After having surgery on that knee, the Bills let Zimmer become an unrestricted free agent by not tendering him a restricted free-agent offer.

Buffalo’s defensive tackle depth has been tested early this season, with Ed Oliver (two games), Jordan Phillips (one), and Tim Settle (one) all having missed game time already. With Oliver less than 100% and Phillips week-to-week with a hamstring injury, the Bills are likely pursuing several depth options on the free-agent market, with Zimmer standing out as a player in whom the coaching staff would have a high degree of familiarity.

The Bills still have Brandin Bryant on the active roster, undrafted rookie C.J. Brewer on the practice squad, and they just re-signed Prince Emili to the practice squad this week, so immediate depth is available. Settle returned to the lineup last week, Oliver may be able to do so this week, and Phillips’s injury is not considered long-term.