Ozzy Osbourne will play halftime of Bills vs Rams this week

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne will play a medley of some of his hits at halftime of Thursday night’s NFL season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The news was announced on Friday.

Osbourne, 73, has a new album coming out September 9th called Patient Number 9.

While fans in the stands will see the entire performance, fans watching on NBC and Peacock will also get a portion, as well.

Osbourne has been taking it easy recently following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, but he did perform last month in Birmingham, England. He struggles with walking, but has mild symptoms otherwise, according to the singer.

The Bills and Rams kick off the season at 8:20 PM Eastern Thursday night. The Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions and will also hold a pre-game ceremony to celebrate their win. If you’re going to the game, they suggest you arrive early.