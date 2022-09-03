Buffalo Bills Links 9/3: Bills have great expectations this year

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. With such lofty expectations heading into the season, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing whether the Bills can live up to the preseason hype and go on to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills have lofty expectations for 2022

With a deep and talented roster, the Bills enter this year as the Super Bowl favorites in Las Vegas. But can the Bills put the disappointment of last season’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs behind them and win it all this year? Plus, we see how past preseason Super Bowl favorites have fared in their quest to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, explore who could be Buffalo’s biggest challenger in the AFC, analyze what Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen could have in store for an encore this year, and more!

Beane on Tre White’s injury and other roster decisions

Buffalo’s general manager urged Bills fans not to panic over Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White starting the year on the reserve/PUP list. Beane provided an update on White’s rehab status, saying White hasn’t suffered any setbacks, and he also discusses whether free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. could suit up for the Bills this year.

Odds and ends

Hear why rookie cornerback Christian Benford has big plans for his NFL debut season, find out how Los Angeles is bracing for #BillsMafia’s arrival, learn which team is signing former Bills tight end O.J. Howard, and how the signing will save Buffalo some money, and more!