Buffalo Bills Links 9/3: Bills have great expectations this year

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. With such lofty expectations heading into the season, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing whether the Bills can live up to the preseason hype and go on to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- With three more official, Buffalo Bills practice squad at full capacity - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills CB Tre’Davious White didn’t suffer any setbacks while rehabbing knee injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- Brandon Beane discussed the possibility of adding OBJ to Bills roster - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard signs with Houston Texans - Buffalo Rumblings
- NABP | T-Minus 6 Days to the Bills vs Rams season opener - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills have lofty expectations for 2022
With a deep and talented roster, the Bills enter this year as the Super Bowl favorites in Las Vegas. But can the Bills put the disappointment of last season’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs behind them and win it all this year? Plus, we see how past preseason Super Bowl favorites have fared in their quest to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, explore who could be Buffalo’s biggest challenger in the AFC, analyze what Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen could have in store for an encore this year, and more!
- Great expectations: Bills enter 2022 season as Super Bowl favorites – can they get the job done? - Buffalo News
- How we see it: Is this finally the Super season for the Bills? - Buffalo News
- How has the preseason Super Bowl favorite fared in recent years? - Buffalo News
- NFL execs rank AFC teams: Bills No. 1 and four AFC West teams in top eight - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills Mailbag: Who poses the biggest threat to Buffalo in the AFC? - Buffalo News
- Bills QB Josh Allen is the NFL’s ultimate ‘Ultimate Weapon’: What’s next? - The Athletic (subscription required)
Beane on Tre White’s injury and other roster decisions
Buffalo’s general manager urged Bills fans not to panic over Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White starting the year on the reserve/PUP list. Beane provided an update on White’s rehab status, saying White hasn’t suffered any setbacks, and he also discusses whether free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. could suit up for the Bills this year.
- Why Bills decided to put Tre’Davious White on reserve/PUP list - Buffalo News
- Observations: Brandon Beane talks about Tre White, but fans should be patient - Buffalo News
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on Tre White’s timetable, more roster decisions - BuffaloBills.com
- Odell Beckham Jr. in the cards for Bills? Brandon Beane weighs in - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
Hear why rookie cornerback Christian Benford has big plans for his NFL debut season, find out how Los Angeles is bracing for #BillsMafia’s arrival, learn which team is signing former Bills tight end O.J. Howard, and how the signing will save Buffalo some money, and more!
Loading comments...