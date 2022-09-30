Bills vs. Ravens: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2018 NFL Draft produced five quarterbacks selected in the first round: No. 1 overall selection Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns), No. 3 Sam Darnold (New York Jets), No. 7 Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), No. 10 Josh Rosen (Arizona Cardinals), and No. 32 Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).

Of those five QBs, only two remain with the teams that drafted them a mere four years later, and those two—Allen and Jackson—will lead their respective squads with Super Bowl aspirations in a marquee Week 4 clash in Baltimore.

Allen and the Bills (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 21-19 setback to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 in which Allen and the Bills squandered multiple scoring chances and saw their seven-game winning streak against their division rivals come to an end.

The Bills are indeed banged up—15 players received an injury designation Thursday, not what you want when the opponent is Jackson and the potent Ravens (2-1) offense, which enters Week 4 as the league’s highest-scoring offense (33 points per game). For comparison, Buffalo boasts the league’s third highest-scoring offense (30.3).

Allen and Jackson have met twice previously, with Jackson’s Ravens prevailing by a 24-17 score on Dec. 8, 2018, and Allen and the Bills handing the Ravens a 17-3 finish in a 2020-21 AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Sunday’s matchup will be the 11th meeting all-time between the Bills and Ravens. Baltimore leads the series 6-4, with Buffalo winning the most recent matchup. In that playoff game, which was tied 3-3 at halftime, Allen threw a three-yard TD pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then cornerback Taron Johnson sealed the win by returning a Jackson pass 101 yards for a pick-six.

Before that playoff win, the Bills had lost their last three matchups with the Ravens.

Playing in Baltimore has proven to be problematic for Buffalo, who are 1-6 all-time when traveling to Maryland. Buffalo’s lone road victory came in the 1999 season, as quarterback Doug Flutie found running back Jonathan Linton for the go-ahead, five-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter of a 13-10 Bills win on October 31, 1999.

Buffalo is listed as a three-point favorite on the road vs. the Ravens. The Bills will be wearing their all-white look in Baltimore: white jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home.

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. EDT

Channel: The game will be carried on CBS on WIVB and CFTO in Buffalo, WROC in Rochester, WTVH in Syracuse, WBNG in Binghamton, WENY in Elmira, WKTV in Utica, WRGB in Albany, WWNY in Watertown, and WSEE in Erie. View the broadcast map

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 3 points

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Injury Report

Buffalo Bills (from Friday)

Did not practice: CB Christian Benford (hand), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring).

Limited: WR Gabe Davis (ankle), CB Dane Jackson (neck), TE Dawson Knox (back/hip), C Mitch Morse (elbow), OT Justin Murray (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (foot).

Full participant: OL Ryan Bates (concussion), OT Dion Dawkins (illness), CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee).

Questionable: Davis, Jackson, Knox, Morse, Murray, Oliver, Poyer.

Ruled out: Benford, Kumerow, Phillips.

Baltimore Ravens (from Friday)