Speed Option: Buffalo Bills look to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens

The Buffalo Bills are in Maryland this weekend for their Week 4 matchup with another AFC juggarnaut in the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams enter Sunday’s game at 2-1 and hungry to get a win. The Bills earned convincing blowout victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, while falling just short in the final seconds to the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens begin the 2022 season with a tour of the AFC East. In Week 1, they scored an easy win over the New York Jets and then were on the precipice of going 2-0 versus the AFC East before the Miami Dolphins pulled off a come-from-behind win. The Ravens bounced back with an 11-point win over the New England Patriots last week.

Head Coach

For the 15th season, John Harbaugh is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He has one Super Bowl ring with the Ravens and has been at or above .500 in all but two of his seasons leading the team. His regular-season record is 139-89 (0.610 W-L%) and his playoff record is 11-8 (0.579 W-L%).

Offensive Coordinator

Former Bills’ OC Greg Roman has been the Ravens’ offensive coordinator for four seasons running. After his two-season stint with Buffalo, Roman moved down to Baltimore and was with the team for two seasons before getting the promotion to OC. His offense is ranked first in points scored and fourth in yards gained.

Defensive Coordinator

Mike Macdonald runs the defense for Harbaugh in Baltimore. This is his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator. Last year he was the defensive coordinator for John’s brother Jim, with the University of Michigan program. He had been with the Ravens for seven years prior to leaving for college football. His defense is ranked 24th in points allowed and 32nd in yards gained.

Offensive Starters

QB: Lamar Jackson

FB: Patrick Ricard

RB: J.K. Dobbins

WR: Rashod Bateman

WR: Devin Duvernay

TE: Mark Andrews

LT: Patrick Mekari

LG: Ben Powers

C: Tyler Linderbaum *

RG: Kevin Zeitler

RT: Morgan Moses ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

DT: Justin Madubulke

NT: Michael Pierce ^

DE: Calais Campbell

RUSH: Odafe Oweh

MLB: Josh Bynes

WLB: Patrick Queen

SAM: Malik Harrison

CB: Marcus Peters

SS: Chuck Clark

FS: Marcus Williams ^

CB: Marlon Humphrey

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie