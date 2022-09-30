Buffalo Bills Links, 9/30: Gabe Davis and other key injury updates

The Buffalo Bills have another tough challenge in Week 4, when the team travels to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the latest on the injury front, beginning with wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was one of 15 Bills to be listed on the team’s injury report on Thursday.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills injury updates
That’s right, more than 28 percent of Buffalo’s active 53-man roster (15 players!) had some sort of injury designation in Thursday’s injury report, led by wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and wideout Jake Kumerow (ankle), who all sat out Thursday’s practice session. On the good news front, just nine days after he was hospitalized with a scary neck injury, cornerback Dane Jackson was back on the practice field.
- Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis does not practice Thursday - Buffalo News
- Dawkins returns to Thursday’s practice; Davis sits - WGR 550
- Dane Jackson rejoins Buffalo Bills for practice just nine days after hospitalization - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- “I can’t do anything else but smile” | Dane Jackson ‘feels good’ after first practice back with the team - BuffaloBills.com
Fixing Buffalo’s run game
While Josh Allen and the Bills are prolific on offense, one area, the ground game, has been an issue. While Buffalo has faith in tailbacks Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and James Cook, the question needs to be asked: What can the Bills do to fix their ailing running game? We review the game film from Buffalo’s loss to Miami to address this question and explain why the Bills’ failures on the ground go well beyond their running backs.
- Bills All-22 film review: What ails the listless running game? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- While Bills are dynamic on offense, the run game is an issue. Can it be fixed? - Democrat & Chronicle
Bills working out former DT Justin Zimmer
With all the injuries on the defensive line, and knowing he is familiar with Leslie Frazier’s defense, the Bills hosted former defensive tackle and fan favorite Justin Zimmer for a workout. Zimmer was with the Bills for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
- Former Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer has tryout with team - Buffalo News
- Source: Buffalo Bills recently worked out fan favorite defensive tackle - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
We see where the Bills sit in the latest NFL power rankings, examine whether Buffalo has an issue closing out close games, hear how new CB Xavier Rhodes employed a “stay ready” mentality that will serve him well as he steps into a banged-up Buffalo secondary, and more!
- Bills still considered among NFL’s best with Ravens game looming (Week 4 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
- Winning close games could be Bills' Achilles' heel - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills Today | "Stay ready" mentality from CB Xavier Rhodes helps him fit right into Bills' locker room - BuffaloBills.com
- "Crazy to think about" | Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson intertwined by 2018 Draft, dual-threat prowess - BuffaloBills.com
- The Dolphins had the option to join the AFC South. Revisiting what could have been - The Athletic (subscription required)
