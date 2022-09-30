Buffalo Bills Links, 9/30: Gabe Davis and other key injury updates

The Buffalo Bills have another tough challenge in Week 4, when the team travels to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the latest on the injury front, beginning with wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was one of 15 Bills to be listed on the team’s injury report on Thursday.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills injury updates

That’s right, more than 28 percent of Buffalo’s active 53-man roster (15 players!) had some sort of injury designation in Thursday’s injury report, led by wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and wideout Jake Kumerow (ankle), who all sat out Thursday’s practice session. On the good news front, just nine days after he was hospitalized with a scary neck injury, cornerback Dane Jackson was back on the practice field.

Fixing Buffalo’s run game

While Josh Allen and the Bills are prolific on offense, one area, the ground game, has been an issue. While Buffalo has faith in tailbacks Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and James Cook, the question needs to be asked: What can the Bills do to fix their ailing running game? We review the game film from Buffalo’s loss to Miami to address this question and explain why the Bills’ failures on the ground go well beyond their running backs.

Bills working out former DT Justin Zimmer

With all the injuries on the defensive line, and knowing he is familiar with Leslie Frazier’s defense, the Bills hosted former defensive tackle and fan favorite Justin Zimmer for a workout. Zimmer was with the Bills for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Odds and ends

We see where the Bills sit in the latest NFL power rankings, examine whether Buffalo has an issue closing out close games, hear how new CB Xavier Rhodes employed a “stay ready” mentality that will serve him well as he steps into a banged-up Buffalo secondary, and more!