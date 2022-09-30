BBR: Thoughts on Gregory Rousseau, James Cook and more

The Buffalo Bills are set to travel this weekend to face the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of AFC contenders. While the morale for Bills fans took a bit of a hit with the loss to the Miami Dolphins, there’s a trio of players who all have me feeling optimistic heading into week 4.

In this episode of BBR, I take a closer look at the recent play of running back James Cook, cornerback Kaiir Elam, and defensive end Gregory Rousseau. It’s been good to see Cook flash a bit over the past two weeks, and hope that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey continues to get him more touches as part of the game plan on offense. Injuries to cornerbacks Christian Benford and Dane Jackson have forced Elam into a larger role than expected, but he continues to perform admirably against the pass and the run. Rousseau has shined early on this season, amassing 3.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss. I talk about all three in more detail during this week’s BBR pod—and you can listen to my thoughts below.

This week’s “Paying Homage” segment recognizes the play of offensive lineman Tommy Doyle. Now in his second year, Doyle finished the Week 3 game on a torn ACL, as the Bills were ravaged by injury. Unfortunately this injury will cost Doyle the remainder of the season, but I felt that he deserved to be recognized for his gritty performance despite the injury.

