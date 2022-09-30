Circling the Wagons: Bills/Ravens Week 4 Preview w/ex-Ravens TE Daniel Wilcox

In this episode, we preview the Buffalo Bills’ battle against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, MD. Helping us this week is ex-Ravens TE, Bleav in Ravens cohost & Super Bowl Champion, Daniel Wilcox. We talk about Baltimore’s season thus far, how quarterback Lamar Jackson’s play has transcended this season to be one of the top young quarterbacks in the league, how he still doesn’t get the respect he deserves, what it’s like to play for a QB like Lamar, the weaknesses of this Ravens team, how the Bills could exploit those weaknesses, a prediction for the matchup, and much more. Listen now, and Go Bills!

Find Daniel Wilcox on Twitter here

Find Daniel Wilcox on IG here

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.