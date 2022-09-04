Buffalo Bills Links, 9/4: Is this Buffalo’s year?

It’s been nearly eight months since the Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl hopes dashed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. But after retooling their roster and shoring up their weaknesses, the Bills enter 2022 as the preseason Super Bowl favorites.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing whether this is finally the year for the Bills to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills CB Tre’Davious White didn’t suffer any setbacks while rehabbing knee injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- Brandon Beane discussed the possibility of adding OBJ to Bills roster - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard signs with Houston Texans - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Titans: Tennessee pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL this week - Buffalo Rumblings
- Join the Buffalo Rumblings Pick ‘Em contest - Buffalo Rumblings
- Ozzy Osbourne will play halftime of Bills vs Rams this week - Buffalo Rumblings
- Food for Thought: Foontasizing - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Is this Buffalo’s year?
The Bills have a target on their backs. That’s only natural when Las Vegas deems you the preseason Super Bowl favorites, and you boast both a high-octane offense led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and the league’s top regular-season defense from a year ago. In a season with extremely high expectations, can the Bills put the disappointment of last season’s playoff loss behind them and win it all this year? And how will the team deal with the increasing pressure to win now?
- How we see it: Is this finally the Super season for the Bills? - Buffalo News
- Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona? - NFL.com
- Can the Bills thrive under increasing pressure and expectations? - ProFootballTalk
Takeaways from Buffalo’s first depth chart
The Bills released their depth chart for their Week 1 game vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and there were some interesting insights to be gained by analyzing the depth chart. Plus, a position-by-position preview of the Bills to figure out how much improvement we can expect to see from last year’s squad.
- Takeaways from Buffalo Bills Week 1 depth chart: Spencer Brown listed as starting right tackle - newyorkupstate.com
- Position by position preview: Improved Bills will need to be better vs. tough competition - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
Learn why edge rusher Von Miller feels like he’s on offense when getting after the quarterback. Plus, the top storylines to watch in advance of Buffalo’s season-opening clash vs. the Rams, find out how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey plans to elevate the play of Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense, see why Stefon Diggs has become one of the most marketable Bills, and more!
- Bills’ Von Miller on pass rush strategy: ‘I honestly feel like I’m on offense’ - Buffalo News
- Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills at Rams | 2022 NFL Kickoff - BuffaloBills.com
- Aggressive and ultra-competitive, Ken Dorsey poised to lift Buffalo’s offense higher - BuffaloBills.com
- Stefon Diggs’ ‘resurgence’ in Buffalo makes him one of the most marketable Bills - Buffalo News
- Bills tight end Dawson Knox shares message for late brother Luke on social media - Buffalo News
- Explainer: How the Pegulas will leverage seat licenses to pay a big part of the team’s stadium costs - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: Mike Tirico feels his comfort level with Bills gives ‘additive juice’ to ‘SNF’ debut - Buffalo News
Loading comments...