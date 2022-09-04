Buffalo Bills Links, 9/4: Is this Buffalo’s year?

It’s been nearly eight months since the Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl hopes dashed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. But after retooling their roster and shoring up their weaknesses, the Bills enter 2022 as the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing whether this is finally the year for the Bills to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Is this Buffalo’s year?

The Bills have a target on their backs. That’s only natural when Las Vegas deems you the preseason Super Bowl favorites, and you boast both a high-octane offense led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and the league’s top regular-season defense from a year ago. In a season with extremely high expectations, can the Bills put the disappointment of last season’s playoff loss behind them and win it all this year? And how will the team deal with the increasing pressure to win now?

Takeaways from Buffalo’s first depth chart

The Bills released their depth chart for their Week 1 game vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and there were some interesting insights to be gained by analyzing the depth chart. Plus, a position-by-position preview of the Bills to figure out how much improvement we can expect to see from last year’s squad.

Odds and ends

Learn why edge rusher Von Miller feels like he’s on offense when getting after the quarterback. Plus, the top storylines to watch in advance of Buffalo’s season-opening clash vs. the Rams, find out how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey plans to elevate the play of Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense, see why Stefon Diggs has become one of the most marketable Bills, and more!