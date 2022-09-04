BBR: Taking a closer look at the Bills’ Week 1 depth chart

The Buffalo Bills have released the team’s depth chart ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. As you could imagine, the current depth chart answers a number of questions that fans may have regarding the club.

In this episode of BBR the discussion is focused on some of the most notable position battles, including cornerback and right tackle. There are also updates on the team’s primary punt and kick returners to start the season. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts on the new depth chart in the comments section.

Bills have released their Week One depth chart as part of their official game notes.



- CB Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson listed as starting CBs

- Khalil Shakir listed as No. 1 PR

- Isaiah McKenzie as No. 1 KR

- Spencer Brown as starting RT

- RB James Cook behind Zack Moss pic.twitter.com/2QC8sbM0L0 — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) September 3, 2022

