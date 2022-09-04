Buffalo Bills have around $2.5 million in cap space, per Brandon Beane

The Buffalo Bills are under the league-mandated salary cap after restructuring the contract for Dion Dawkins. That move cleared $5.6 million in cap space and while Buffalo wasn’t over the cap before the move, that’s because in the offseason only the top 51 contracts apply to the cap. With this added cap space, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters at a press conference late last week that they are under the Week 1 cap, as well.

“I don’t know exactly where we’re at with all this stuff. Right now it’s still going under the Top 51... but next week it’s final 53 plus IR plus practice squad. All that counts on the cap,” said Beane, giving a bit of a primer.

The Bills also had to sign a punter and add three more players to their practice squad last week, so roster shuffling was still going on but the team had the wiggle room.

“Checking it this week, I think we were $2.4 to $2.8 [million], somewhere in there with cap space. That’s what we’re going to be looking at when the league converts it,” said Beane.

He noted that both Tre’Davious White and Ike Boettger on PUP also count in addition to the 53 players on the active roster, 16 on the practice squad, and Marquez Stevenson on Injured Reserve. So that’s 72 cap hits counting on the team’s salary cap right now.

The $2.5 million will give them enough to sign an injury replacement should they need it mid-season.