Bills announce nine team captains

The Buffalo Bills have announced their nine team captains, as voted on by the players. Some are returning to the role while others are brand new.

On offense, quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and center Mitch Morse got the C. For Allen, it’s his fourth straight season as a captain while Diggs returns for his second. Morse is a first-time captain. Buffalo only had two on offense last year.

The defense has four captains with All-Pro safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer joined by Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and new pass rusher Von Miller. For Edmunds, it’s his fourth straight season as a captain. Poyer is entering his third year and Hyde is now in his second year as a captain. Miller, who just joined the Bills this offseason, is obviously a captain on the team for the first time, though he was a captain with the Denver Broncos previously.

The special teams also has two captains with linebacker Tyler Matakevich and running back Taiwan Jones earning the honor. Both players are in their second year as team captains.

Falling out of the ranks of captain was long snapper Reid Ferguson, who served in the role for the previous three seasons.

From 2017 to 2019 there were only six captains before a move to seven in 2020 and eight in 2021. With nine in 2022, it’s the most under head coach Sean McDermott.