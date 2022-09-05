Buffalo Bills the overwhelming pick to win Super Bowl LVII by NFL.com analysts

In a recent article featured on NFL.com ahead of the 2022 NFL season, 25 NFL analysts weighed in with their predictions crowning a Super Bowl LVII champion. Perhaps to the surprise of few, the Buffalo Bills are overwhelming favorites among those analysts to hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy next February.

As any longtime Bills fan will tell you, it’s often quite difficult to get too comfortable with such lofty heights. The franchise is no stranger to the league’s ultimate goal. But having come mere feet away from victory a generation ago still leaves many seasoned fans with PTSD and a reticence to accept that it might finally be Buffalo’s turn.

But that’s why the league’s appointed analysts weighed in, instead of Bills Mafia. Tasked with being level-headed and professionally neutral in their predictions (well perhaps other than LaDainian Thomlinson picking the Los Angeles Chargers), 12 analysts believe the Bills will finish victorious on the game’s biggest stage. Twelve of 25 analysts—nearly half the assembled team—think Buffalo is finally going to win it all. And it’s not even close for the runners up, with Thomlinson’s Chargers receiving the second-most votes at five.

Additionally, Dan Parr and Chad Reuter picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defeat the Bills, while Dan Hanzus thinks it’s Josh Allen’s turn to be on the receiving end of a deflated Tom Brady postgame handshake snub. There may be no sweeter path to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title than by defeating Tom Brady—even if he is 45 years old—and denying him an eighth ring.

In all, the most-picked matchup among all analysts has the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams, and emerging winners in all four predictions.

Perhaps this season, fate won’t pull the football away from these Bills.