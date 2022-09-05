Circling the Wagons: Bills 2022 schedule prediction and Super Bowl scenarios

In this episode, we go through each game of the upcoming Buffalo Bills 2022 season and start to predict the outcome. We also give scenarios about how the Bills will win the Super Bowl if “X” does or does not happen with some help from Twitter, along with stories of season tickets, fun tangents and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!

