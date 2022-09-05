 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills injuries: Jordan Poyer out of red non-contact jersey at practice

Poyer says he’s ready to play

When Jordan Poyer walked onto the practice field on Sunday, it was without a red non-contact jersey.

This is good news for the Buffalo Bills who are scheduled to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2022 NFL season Thursday night.

Before Sunday’s practice, coach Sean McDermott said that Poyer was “trending in the right direction” and he would be surprised if the All-Pro safety, who had hyper-extended his elbow earlier in the summer, wasn’t ready to go Thursday evening.

Poyer suffered an injury on August 2, and two days later was seen on the field with a large brace on his left elbow. Poyer was inactive for all of the team’s preseason games before he returned to practice in the red non-contact jersey on August 27.

On Sunday afternoon, after completing his first practice out of the red jersey, Poyer told reporters that he felt he was ready to play.

The 31-year-old Poyer is in his sixth season with the Bills and was part of the league’s number-one ranked defense last season.

