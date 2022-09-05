Bills vs Rams: A Week 1 road favorite against the Super Bowl champs

The Buffalo Bills are favored in every game on the board for the 2022 NFL season, and excitement could be at an all-time high for the Lombardi favorites. None of the betting lines are more surprising than Week 1, though, where the defending Super Bowl Champions raise their banner and celebrate their world championship as a 2.5-point underdog, per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bills are nearly a field goal favorite in the Rams’ own stadium.

Buffalo opened as a slight underdog in this game, believe it or not, but since the schedule was announced, the money has been pouring in on the Bills enough to drive the spread the opposite direction.

DraftKings also has a special running right now that if the Bills are up by 7 points at any point in the game, you win your moneyline bet even if Buffalo doesn’t hold the lead at the end of the game. We’ve got a special Buffalo Rumblings single-game parlay on the way, too, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

