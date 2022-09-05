With just three days to go before the NFL season opener, the Buffalo Bills had three key updates on their injury report Monday.

Jordan Poyer, who had been sidelined since the first week of August with an elbow injury, was listed as a full participant for the Labor Day practice. Poyer, a key component to the Bills’ defensive secondary which finished the 2021 season ranked first in the league in pass defense, showed up to Sunday’s practice without the non-contact jersey indicating that he was trending in the right direction for Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Monday’s full-particiapant status would indicate that Poyer is continuing be on track for being active on game day.

Isaiah McKenzie (groin) was also listed as a full participant on Monday’s injury report, which is good news for the sixth-year receiver who was listed as both the team’s starting slot receiver and kick returner on the Bills’ depth chart released last week.

“It will be hard to keep him out,” Bills GM Brandon Beane had said in a press conference on Thursday when asked about the injured McKenzie, but Beane had also said that the team was makng no decisions at that time. McKenzie said Sunday he'd be good to go.

The third name to appear as a full participant on the first injury report of the season was Tim Settle, who had been dealing with a calf injury since August 17. Settle is listed as second on the Bills’ depth chart behind Daquan Jones at defensive tackle.

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) rounded out the Bills’ injury report for Monday, with both being listed as Did Not Practice.

Monday injury report pic.twitter.com/oXyVB78lg7 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 5, 2022

With only two players not practicing, the Buffalo Bills are coming out of preseason and headed into the season opener at SoFI Stadium on Thursday night looking like a healthy team.