Rams vs Bills: Brian Baldinger likes Buffalo

Every week, NFL Network and Fox Sports football analyst Brian Baldinger breaks down games from across the league. Since the season kicks off on Thursday night with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting our very own Buffalo Bills, “Baldy” took some time out to assess the game and make a prediction on the outcome from the swimming pool.

“For Buffalo travelling to Los Angeles for Thursday’s game,” Baldinger said with a pause while looking up at the sky. “The last time we saw Josh Allen, like he had his head hung low there on the sidelines at Kansas City. The Chiefs went down and scored to win the game in overtime.”

“But Josh Allen doesn’t hang his head low very long. He had his turkey burgers this summer in Rochester, in training camp they had a great time,” he said. “They got a good team.”

But who does Baldinger believe will come out on top Thursday night?

“I think Buffalo played in the preseason. I think they’re hungry,” stated Baldy. “I look for Buffalo and Von Miller and Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs to show up Thursday night and put it on the Rams. I like Buffalo to go into Los Angeles and win this.”

He then added, “We might even see some of the Bills Mafia inside SoFi Stadium. They might be making some of the loudest noise, We know that they travel.”

Yes we do, Baldy. Yes we do.

Check out the full video below.