The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams open the 2022 season on Thursday night and the Bills are favored against the defending Super Bowl champs in their own house, per DraftKings Sportsbook! The game kicks off at 8:20 PM Eastern, so you need to get your bets in before kickoff.

First off, the Bills are being picked on the moneyline by an overwhelming majority of TallySight experts nationally.

When you include the spread, Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite. Even still, the majority of fans are picking the Bills to win by a field goal or more. Buffalo was 11-8 against the spread a year ago.

Finally, the over/under is set at 52.5 points. The Bills hit the over in five of the last seven games they played in 2021, pushing in one game and falling short in the season finale against the New York Jets while resting starters. The Rams on the other hand have been under more often than not, failing to reach the mark in ten of their last 17.

I’m also taking the over, and going Bills 30-24. Buffalo has put up 27 points or more in eight of their last nine and nine of their last 11 contests. They only failed to hit 26 points in four games last year. The Rams have scored 20 points or more in their last 11 games and only failed to hit the mark twice in 21 games a year ago. That gets them fairly comfortably to 47 combined points with a pair of field goals or a touchdown getting the pair of teams over the top.