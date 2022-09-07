The Buffalo Bills are Pete Prisco’s top team in 2022

The Buffalo Bills are the best team in the NFL, according to Pete Prisco, senior columnist and analyst for CBS Sports. He explained why he chose the Bills to be his number-one team in his NFL Power Rankings in the below clip.

"They're the best team." @PriscoCBS on why the Bills have the number one spot in his NFL Power Rankings.

“They’re the best team and deep and talented,” Prisco stated. “It’s a passer’s and pass rusher’s league and when you look at this team, they can throw it, you know they can. But it’s the pass rushers. They went out and got Von Miller but they have waves of guys, eight deep, and they’re gonna run those guys into the quarterback.”

Prisco went on, “It always comes down to, just like it did in their loss to the Chiefs—sack, fumble, game over. If they get a sack against the Chiefs, they win the thing and I think they go and win the whole thing.”

He also mentioned that he believes wide receiver Gabriel Davis is going to have a “monster” year and fantasy football owners should take notice.