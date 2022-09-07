Jamie D & Big Newt: Bills vs Rams preview

The Buffalo Bills are riding into the 2022 NFL season in style by heading to Southern California to take on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in the season kickoff game.

The Bills are coming into the season as Super Bowl favorites, so starting things off on the right foot is imperative. The Rams, however, will have something to say about it. But when it comes to winning in the NFL, matchups are vital.

Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton examine the important matchups between the teams, such as Bills edge rushers against Rams first-time left tackle Joe Noteboom, and the Bills cornerbacks—minus Tre’davious White—versus the Rams receivers, including All-Pro Cooper Kupp and new acquisition Allen Robinson III.

Listen to Jamie D & Big Newt every Wednesday

