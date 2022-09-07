Dawson Knox signs contract extension, will stay with Buffalo Bills for 4 more years

The Buffalo Bills and Dawson Knox have agreed on a contract extension that will keep the tight end in Buffalo through the 2026 season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reported that the contract includes a four-year extension and $53.6 million with $31 million guaranteed. That money would place Knox among the highest paid tight ends in the league, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted. It matches the contract projection from early June here at Buffalo Rumblings.

This announcement comes on the heels of Knox addressing the media on Monday in which he spoke about the support he and his family received from Bills Mafia after the passing of his brother, Luke, and then said he hoped to be in Buffalo for a long time.

“It’s been an absolute blessing to see everyone from Buffalo show us love,” Knox said. “I love all the people in Buffalo, and hopefully, I’ll be here for a long time.”

The Buffalo Bills and Dawson Knox made the announcement official on Wednesday morning with a series of tweets, including a video by Knox.

“Bills Mafia, what’s up. This is Dawson Knox here. I couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for another four years. Can’t wait to get this season rolling. Go Bills. See you all out there,” the tight end addressed the fans in the short, ten-second video.

The Bills drafted Knox in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, after a college career at Ole Miss that featured a position change and didn’t feature a single touchdown catch. After two steady seasons learning the ropes alongside Lee Smith, Tyler Kroft, and fellow draftee Tommy Sweeney, Knox became the undisputed starter in 2021 and had a breakthrough season. He caught 49 of 71 targets for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, adding seven catches for 98 yards and two TDs in two playoff games. His TD count tied for the league lead, and he dramatically improved his catching percentage to 69.0%, after only catching 55.3% of passes in his first two seasons. It was a major stride, but he’ll need to see many more targets, catches, and receiving yards this year to finish climbing into the upper echelons of the league astride Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller.