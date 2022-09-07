Jordan Poyer and Isaiah McKenzie set for Buffalo Bills - Los Angeles Rams opener

The Buffalo Bills released their final injury report ahead of Thursday’s night game against the Los Angeles Rams, and all in all it is looking pretty positive.

Two questions going into the week were going to be the health of All Pro safety Jordan Poyer and slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Poyer has been dealing with a hyperextended elbow the past few weeks while McKenzie has had a groin injury that popped up last week. Both were able to participate fully in practice all week and are carrying no injury designation heading into the game.

Buffalo does have two players who are questionable heading into the contest. Tight end Quintin Morris has a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Monday and Tuesday. He was limited in practice on Wednesday but it worth noting that it was a walk-through practice. Morris had a very good camp and preseason and earned a roster spot at tight end after the final roster cuts. Also, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is questionable with a foot injury and participated in practice the same amount as Morris this week. This is the same injury that Doyle suffered in week 1 of the preseason. If he’s active, he’s expected to provide depth for the team up front along with David Quessenberry and Greg Van Roten.

All the starters are good to go in regards to injury in the hotly-anticipated NFL season opener between the Bills and last year’s Super Bowl champion, the Rams.