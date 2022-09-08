How to watch Bills vs. Rams in Week 1

It’s finally here!

The eyes of the football world will turn to Los Angeles as the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off with a marquee matchup Thursday night.

The Buffalo Bills, who enter the 2022 NFL regular season with big-time aspirations as the prohibitive favorites to win their first Super Bowl, take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Thursday night.

The Bills boast a high-flying offense that is led by Pro Bowlers Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, emerging wideout Gabe Davis, and talented tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo also had the league’s best defense during the regular season last year, and added future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller to make the pass rush even more formidable.

The Rams have high expectations, too, and are led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, talented wide receiver Cooper Kupp, all-world pass rusher Aaron Donald, and lockdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Thursday’s matchup will be the 14th meeting all-time between these teams. Buffalo leads the all-time series 8-5, winning the last two matchups: 35-32 at home on Sept. 27, 2020, and 30-19 in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2016.

Buffalo is listed as a 2.5-point favorite on the road vs. the Rams. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with blue pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Thursday’s game from home:

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Channel: The game will be carried nationally on NBC.

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 2.5

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Social Media

Twitter: Follow @BuffRumblings for complete Bills coverage on Twitter before, during, and after every game.

Instagram: @buffalorumblings

Facebook: Like Buffalo Rumblings on Facebook!

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Links

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel to get great shows like The Overreaction Podcast, Code of Conduct, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Food for Thought, Time 2 Shine, and The Chop Up!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

Final Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Questionable: OT Tommy Sweeney (foot), TE Quintin Morris (hamstring).

Los Angeles Rams