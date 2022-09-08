Pregame Rumblings: Our Bills vs. Rams game preview

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are in the NFL Kickoff Game to open the 2022 season and we are less than 12 hours away! Our preview podcast is live and we have dozens of articles from the past week to get you ready for the game with news, notes, injury updates, betting odds and picks, analysis, and much more. You can click on the link here for all of it and choose what you want.

In our Pregame Rumblings podcast embedded below, we have some final thoughts and a special opportunity.

Three big questions

How will the young cornerbacks fare?

Will Ken Dorsey throw a curveball in his first real game calling plays?

How is the offensive line going to hold up?

Rams OVER 19.5 points

Matthew Stafford 2+ passing TDs

Bills moneyline

I think the Bills’ cornerbacks are going to be swimming against one of the top passing attacks in the NFL, even without Van Jefferson on the field. Head coach Sean McVay has had a long time to get ready for this game, and known about the Jefferson news for a while so he’ll be able to adjust for the absence.

Because of that, I paired two passing touchdowns for Matthew Stafford with the Rams getting to 20 points. The Rams have scored 20 points or more in their last 11 games and only failed to hit the mark twice in 21 games during the 2021 season. Especially with Buffalo’s cornerback situation, it’s a good play.

The final leg of my parlay still has me thinking Josh Allen plays his best when the lights are the brightest and he’s going to make a play to win the game down the stretch. Maybe it’s a big night from Dawson Knox playing for the memory of his brother or an Isaiah McKenzie explosion against severely inexperienced slot cornerbacks, but the Bills offense is going to find their go-to receiver on Thursday night, even if the talented boundary cornerbacks in LA slow down Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

If you don’t want to go with the SGP, DraftKings is also doing an Easy Win promo this week. If you take the Bills moneyline, you can opt-in to the Easy Win, where you will also win the bet if Buffalo goes up by 7 points at any point in the game. It’s a pretty cool boost.

Every week this season we’ll be cooking up our own parlay that our good friends at DraftKings will put right on their home page, for all of you, our loyal fans to follow.

