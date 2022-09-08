Buffalo Bills Week 1 fantasy football outlook

With the start of the NFL regular season comes the start of fantasy football, as fans get ready to set their lineups with much anticipation heading into Week 1. If you have members of the Buffalo Bills on your squad, you may need some advice on who you should start each week.

It should go without saying, but if you roster Josh Allen in fantasy you should start him every week. Don’t get cute and look at streamers with a favorable matchup. Allen is the consensus QB1 in fantasy this season, and the Week 1 tilt with the Los Angeles Rams is no exception. Start him with confidence.

At wide receiver, there should be two obvious choices that you can make each week. Stefon Diggs is a WR1 in all formats, and Gabe Davis should be a WR2 or FLEX play as well. Thursday night’s game has shootout potential—and, as such, you should start both players. Isaiah McKenzie is a bit more of a boom-or-bust prospect because there is not much of a history with him as a starter. If you’re in a deep league you may want to consider him as a FLEX play, but it’s a riskier move.

In looking at the Bills’ running backs, I am probably avoiding all options (Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss) in Week 1. There’s just too much uncertainty at this point, and I prefer to see who gets the majority of the snaps this week. If my options are limited, I would expect Singletary to receive the majority of the touches. I’m avoiding the situation this week if possible, and hope to have a clearer picture for Week 2.

Dawson Knox is considered a fringe TE1, with the ESPN panel of experts having him ranked number 11 in this week’s poll. If you own Knox, he’s likely your top tight end, and someone you’re starting this week. Buffalo’s D/ST is also a bit of a fringe play this week, going against the high-powered Rams offense. Like I said with Knox, if you roster the Bills’ defense, it’s likely your starter this week.

Best of luck to everyone in their matchups this week and go Bills!