The Speed Option: Bills vs. Rams kicks off the 2022 NFL season

The day we’ve all been waiting for since the schedule was released in May if finally here! Tonight the Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season when they face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

2022 season summary

As you’re all well aware, the Rams won the Super Bowl last year. I’ll keep their season recap short since we’ve heard a lot about them. They swapped out Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp had an incredible season, and they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to hoist the Lombardi.

Head coach

Sean McVay is kicking off his sixth NFL season as a head coach at age 36. He’s been the head ball coach in LA since 2017 and has made the playoffs in four out of his five seasons. Prior to commanding the Rams’ ship, he was the offensive coordinator in Washington. His career record as a head coach is 55-26 (0.679 W-L%).

Offensive Coordinator

Just like the Bills, the Rams have a new OC this season. Liam Coen is taking over for Kevin O’Connell after O’Connell left to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Coen was assistant quarterbacks coach of the Rams in 2020 before becoming the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky for a season in 2021. His predecessor led the Rams’ offense to eighth in points per game and ninth in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator

Raheem Morris is returning as defensive coordinator of the Rams for a second season. In his first season, his defense ranked 16th in points per game against and 17th yards per game against.

Offensive Starters

QB: Matthew Stafford

HB: Cam Akers

WR: Cooper Kupp

WR: Allen Robinson II ^

WR: Van Jefferson

TE: Tyler Higbee

LT: Joe Noteboom

LG: David Edwards

C: Brian Allen

RG: Coleman Shelton

RT: Rob Harvenstein

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

DE: A’Shawn Robinson

NT: Greg Gaines

DT: Aaron Donald

OLB: Justin Hollins

OLB: Leonard Floyd

ILB: Ernest Jones *

ILB: Bobby Wagner ^

LCB: Troy Hill ^

RCB: Jalen Ramsey

SS: Taylor Rapp

FS: Nick Scott

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie