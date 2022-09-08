Kyle Brandt: The Buffalo Bills are winning Super Bowl LVII

“Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” chanted Kyle Brandt while strolling across the set of Good Morning Football wearing Zubaz and a black jacket with a standing buffalo. On Thursday, Brandt made his Super Bowl LVII picks and Bills fans won’t be disappointed.

Check out the full video below or you can read the transcript of his speech.

There's one person in the world who can make a Super Bowl pick like this.



And here it is.@KyleBrandt, the floor is yours... pic.twitter.com/f6tgi6qDJB — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 8, 2022

“Good morning football fans. Good morning my brothers and sisters on the NFL Network. And good morning Western New York,” Brandt began. “I find it perfect that I am announcing this pick here in “The City that Never Sleeps” because you all know and I know that the entire league has had a whole year of nightmares about Josh Allen.”

He continued, “So Mafia, Mount Up! And every other fan base out there, listen up! Rams fans, Chiefs fans, Bengals fans. Because I hold in my hand the most important Super Bowl pick of the entire year because it was the only pick that was delivered five months ago. Prepare the tables, my friends, because with the fourth pick of the 2022 Good Morning Football Super Bowl Pick Extravaganza I select my men, the Super Bowl LVII Champion Buffalo Bills, Bills 38 - Packers 20! It starts tonight! BOOM!”

Then, as a throwback to announcing the Bills’ 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard, Brandt bit into a chicken wing and threw the rest to floor. He retrieved the leftovers right after and stated, “You know what? Let’s freeze this thing. I will eat the other half of it at the parade.”

We’ll see you there, Kyle.