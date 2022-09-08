Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: First-half game thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams kick off the 2022 NFL season tonight in a huge matchup between Super Bowl favorites. The Bills are currently the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in February, while the Rams are slotting in at the fourth spot in most sports books, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tonight will mark the regular-season debut of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who has yet to call plays at any level in a game that counts in the standings. It’s also going to be the debut for edge rusher Von Miller, who spent last winter terrorizing quarterbacks as a member of the Rams. Whereas Miller was helping Matthew Stafford to win a Lombardi Trophy last season, he’ll try to sack his former teammate when they see each other this week.

One game does not a season make, but if there were ever a time for the Bills to announce their intentions for the 2022 season, leaving the West Coast with a victory over the defending champs would be an emphatic message to send. Will there be any Josh Allen and Jalen Ramsey fireworks? How will the Bills divide touches between running backs Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Zack Moss? Will Isaiah McKenzie break a big play in the passing game? Who’s going to slow Cooper Kupp?

Your open thread is here, friends. Whether you’re enjoying the game from your own couch, a friend’s place, or another establishment entirely, enjoy yourself. Be civil to each other. Most of all, though, and I cannot write this emphatically enough...GO BILLS!