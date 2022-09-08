Buffalo Bills Week One inactive at the Los Angeles Rams

In right around 90 minutes, the Buffalo Bills will begin their quest for their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history against the team defending its second-ever Lombardy win, the Los Angeles Rams. Buffalo is largely healthy entering the game, as they will be without only one true starter, and that’s cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was placed on the PUP list as he works his way back from ACL surgery last year.

Who’s up and who’s down for the season-opener tonight? Here is the list of Buffalo’s inactive players against the Rams.

WR Khalil Shakir

This is a little surprising. After a strong preseason and a spot listed as the No. 1 punt returner on the initial team depth chart, the rookie is a healthy scratch. Buffalo will go with all three of its top running backs (Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Zack Moss).

TE Quintin Morris

After making his first 53-man roster, Morris will have to wait for a chance at suiting up in a game this season (he made his pro debut as a practice squad call-up last year against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Morris is nursing a hamstring injury. Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney are the tight ends.

OL Tommy Doyle

Buffalo’s second-year swing tackle has been limited by a foot injury of late, and he’ll be scratched tonight. David Quessenberry slots in as the swing tackle with Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown expected to start. Bobby Hart is active as a reserve tackle and guard.

DE Shaq Lawson

The veteran is a healthy scratch in his first game back with Buffalo. A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Von Miller, and Boogie Basham are active.

CB Cam Lewis

Buffalo opts for four safeties and six linebackers over keeping a sixth corner. Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Aaron Johnson, Christian Benford, and Siren Neal are active at corner.