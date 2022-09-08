With Khalil Shakir inactive, Bills have Jamison Crowder returning punts

Jamison Crowder, who joined the Buffalo Bills this offseason as a free agent, was listed as the number-two punt returner on the Bills’ depth chart released before the start of the season, with Khalil Shakir being listed first. However, Shakir was a surprise addition to the inactive list for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Crowder was seen fielding punts from the Bills’ Sam Martin during pre-game warmups, and it would seem that he earned the confidence of Buffalo’s special teams coach Matthew Smiley as he fielded Rams punter Riley Dixon’s first punt (36 yards) for a fair catch at the nine-yard line. Crowder fielded the second punt of the game, a 58-yard boot by Dixon, at the Buffalo 11 and returned it 21 yards to the Buffalo 32. In the second half, he called for an appropriate fair catch.

Crowder has also been active in the receiving game.