Bills vs Rams: Christian Benford gets the start at CB2

The Buffalo Bills have placed their 2022 first-round pick on the bench in favor of their sixth-round pick. Former FCS cornerback Christian Benford of Villanova got the nod over Florida Gators CB Kaiir Elam on the first series of the night, as Elam was on the kickoff coverage following the Bills’ opening touchdown.

Elam was beaten by Cooper Kupp on the first drive, but that’s nothing to be ashamed by. He had a nice tackle on the next play. We expected a rotation between the pair, but Benford came out for the second series, as well. He had a nice tackle on third down to force the punt.

The third drive had Elam enter the game after a fumble by fellow rookie James Cook. It was only for two plays, though, as Dane Jackson grabbed an interception. He stayed in for the fourth drive.

Benford re-entered on the fifth drive and has played the majority of the first-half snaps.

In the second half, it’s been tougher to cover, but we will update the snap counts at the end of the game.

The rookies are in the game because All-Pro Tre’Davious White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving 2021. He’s still working back from that injury on the PUP list for at least the first four weeks of the season.