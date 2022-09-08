Buffalo Bills 10, Los Angeles Rams 10: Second-half open thread

The 2022 NFL season is launching with a flourish as last year’s Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host this year’s Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills. Through two quarters with plenty of highlights, the Bills are tied neck-and-neck with their NFC opponent with a score of 10-10.

Josh Allen started the game exactly as surgically as he finished the 2021 playoffs, completing his first ten passes before his 11th bounced out of Isaiah McKenzie’s arms for an interception. He linked up with Gabriel Davis on a 3rd & SHORT play that included a nifty run fake for the team’s first touchdown of the season (and the team’s first opening-drive TD in the opener since the 2011 season, believe it or not).

Leave it to the Rams to show that they haven’t lost a step despite Von Miller switching sides. They already have three turnovers in this game—the first one off of McKenzie’s drop, another a forced fumble on rookie James Cook’s first carry of his career, and the third an interception of a lousy linkup attempt from Allen to Jamison Crowder as the team was hoping to put together a two-minute drill.

The Bills’ defense played up to their high standards for most of the first half, intercepting Matthew Stafford, sacking him three times, and forcing two punts on LA’s first two drives. They weren’t perfect, allowing LA to convert a fourth down en route to their only touchdown of the game, but they’ve forced Stafford and company to work for every yard.

Following Allen’s second interception, the Rams were right on the cusp of field goal range. The Bills, thanks to a sack, held them to only six yards gained on eight plays, but that was just enough for the Rams to set up a 57-yard field goal as the clock ran out on the half.

Buffalo lost their coin toss and they’ll be kicking off to the Rams in the second half. If they can clean up their mistakes, Allen’s shown the precision to keep this unit scoring touchdowns and taking the win at the end of the night.

Here’s your open thread for the second half. Go Bills!