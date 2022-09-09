Buffalo Bills Links, 9/9: Recapping win over Rams

What a way to open the season for the Buffalo Bills! Playing before a national audience, the Bills traveled to Southern California and thoroughly dominated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams en route to a 31-10 victory Thursday night.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s season-opening win.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills dismantle Rams

The Bills marched downfield and scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the season—a sign of what was to come at SoFi Stadium as Buffalo made a statement in routing the Rams. Read game stories and recaps detailing how Buffalo was able to crush the Rams, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and others on how the Bills were able to start this season of lofty expectations off with an impressive win.

Observations, Report card, position grades

Josh Allen picked apart the Rams vaunted secondary, completing ten of his first 11 passes before setting a franchise record for completion percentage during a regular-season game (83.9%), going 26-of-33 for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Who else earned high marks? Allen picked up where he left off last postseason with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss ran well, the offensive line held up well, Von Miller made an instant impact on his new team, the pass rush was a force to be reckoned with, and more!

Odds and ends

Learn why, despite putting on a show on national television, the Bills are staying humble and focused on their ultimate goal this year. Plus, for the fourth time in its last six games, Buffalo did not need to call on its punter, did Josh Allen audible out of a play using “blue cheese?” and more!