Bills vs. Rams: CB Jalen Ramsey thoroughly dismantled

Once the dust settled on the Buffalo Bills’ through stampede of the Los Angeles Rams, nuances of the game’s individual numbers told a darker tale. Quarterback Josh Allen was solidly locked in all night, throwing incomplete just a handful of times. Somehow, the sinister element of his play didn’t seem to come out until after halftime. Clearly, Allen is built different.

Following the game, Josh Allen told NBC’s Melissa Stark that the locker room was extra motivated because of the turnovers and score. Dialed in. To the detriment of the vaunted Jalen Ramsey. You know—the man who’s as much known for bashing Josh Allen as he is for his on-field play.

The dirt on Ramsey’s night? Well, he allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3—allowing six receptions for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns—per Pro Football Focus’s initial grading. Much of the damage was of course because of Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. But remember, this all came with the Bills rolling out rookie offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey who, perhaps surprisingly, was up in the booth calling plays. It worked for the former NFL quarterback.

Allen finished the night going 26/31 for 297 yards, with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, carving out ten carries for 56 yards and another touchdown. And Diggs? Eight receptions on nine targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. That lone miss was just an inch away from another score—one that Ramsey did break up for his best play of the night.

Leading up to this game, I suggested one of the biggest storylines might be the Bills’ largely untested group of cornerbacks in Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, and Christian Benford. I didn’t expect it’d be any sort of a similar issue on the Rams’ side of the field. The moral of the story: Be careful who you call trash. Especially if it’s Josh Allen.