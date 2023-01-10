An emotional week for the Buffalo Bills and their fans came to a happy end on Sunday, when, before a sold-out Highmark Stadium crowd, the inspired Bills wrapped up the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps Buffalo’s emotional win and how the Bills came out and dedicated this win to safety Damar Hamlin, their fallen teammate who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Recapping Buffalo’s emotional win over Patriots
From the opening kickoff — which Nyheim Hines returned for a touchdown — to Josh Allen’s touchdown tosses to Dawson Knox, John Brown and Stefon Diggs, the Bills played inspired football in knocking off the Patriots. Then, the good news got even better when we found out Hamlin was released from the hospital and flew back to Buffalo to continue his recovery.
- Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo; Josh Allen feels good heading into playoffs; Tre White’s play - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin released from hospital, flies back to Buffalo - Democrat & Chronicle
- Damar Hamlin has been released from UC Medical Center; Transferred to a Buffalo hospital - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills’ Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills, doctors happy for Damar Hamlin to be back in Buffalo - WGR 550
- Damar Hamlin’s return to Buffalo brings comfort to Bills as AFC playoff preparation begins - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills honor Damar Hamlin in emotional win to cap ‘hard week’ - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- “I felt like he was out there with us” | Bills dedicate spiritual and surreal victory to Damar Hamlin - BuffaloBills.com
- Josh Allen emotional Nyehim Hines’ kickoff return TD - WGR 550
- How Damar Hamlin inspired big plays from Tre’Davious White and the Bills defensive backs - BuffaloBills.com
- Jim Nantz on the Bills’ emotional return to the field: ‘Storybook, if not spiritual’ - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Alan Pergament: On a ‘storybook’ day in Orchard Park, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo rise to the occasion - Buffalo News
- Hear how Bills radio announcers called Nyheim Hines’ TD: ‘Are you kidding me?’ - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin’s doctors reveal how safety, who’s been released from hospital, reacted to Bills TD - newyorkupstate.com
- How the Bills and Bengals led the way in the hour after Hamlin collapsed - ESPN.com
- In honor of Bills’ Damar Hamlin, ResusciTech is donating 1,000 CPR training certificates - newyorkupstate.com
Panthers seek permission to interview OC Ken Dorsey
On Monday night, we learned the Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview first-year Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their head coaching vacancy. Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019 as the team’s quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator when Brian Daboll departed the Bills to take over the head coaching job for the New York Giants.
- Report: Panthers seek to interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for head coach - Buffalo News
- Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills attacked Patriots defensive secondary - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news
Read on to digest the snap counts from and discuss the biggest takeaways from Buffalo’s win over New England, rankings for the 14 quarterbacks in the playoffs, plus a preview of the playoff field to see where the Bills rank among the favorites to win it all.
- Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones dominate playing time at defensive tackle for Bills against Patriots - Buffalo News
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Patriots | Week 18 - BuffaloBills.com
- Upon Further Review: Dean Marlowe becomes next man up at safety opposite Jordan Poyer - Buffalo News
- NFL Playoffs: Ranking the 14 starting QBs still standing - WGR 550
- NFL playoffs bracket: Preview, schedule, Super Bowl odds, more - ESPN.com
- Super Bowl 2023 odds: Chiefs hold slight lead over Bills as favorite - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Each NFL playoff team’s chances to win championship games and Super Bowl - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Carolina Panthers request permission to interview Ken Dorsey for head coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- Damar Hamlin now in stable condition, transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center - Buffalo Rumblings
- Damar Hamlin’s path is a reflection on humanity in football - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots win probability metrics: A game of destiny in Buffalo - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots snap counts: It’s James Cook time - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 35, Patriots 23 recap: A quiet day for penalties - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Bijan Robinson makes sense for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...