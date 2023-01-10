An emotional week for the Buffalo Bills and their fans came to a happy end on Sunday, when, before a sold-out Highmark Stadium crowd, the inspired Bills wrapped up the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps Buffalo’s emotional win and how the Bills came out and dedicated this win to safety Damar Hamlin, their fallen teammate who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Recapping Buffalo’s emotional win over Patriots

From the opening kickoff — which Nyheim Hines returned for a touchdown — to Josh Allen’s touchdown tosses to Dawson Knox, John Brown and Stefon Diggs, the Bills played inspired football in knocking off the Patriots. Then, the good news got even better when we found out Hamlin was released from the hospital and flew back to Buffalo to continue his recovery.

Panthers seek permission to interview OC Ken Dorsey

On Monday night, we learned the Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview first-year Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their head coaching vacancy. Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019 as the team’s quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator when Brian Daboll departed the Bills to take over the head coaching job for the New York Giants.

Even more Bills news

Read on to digest the snap counts from and discuss the biggest takeaways from Buffalo’s win over New England, rankings for the 14 quarterbacks in the playoffs, plus a preview of the playoff field to see where the Bills rank among the favorites to win it all.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings