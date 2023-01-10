For the third time this season, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins will face off but this one’s for the chance to advance to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs. For Bills Mafia, expectations are sky high and emotions are even higher after the team ended the 2022 NFL season 13-3, securing the No, 2 seed.

The Dolphins squeaked into the playoffs in the final game of the season thanks in large part to the Bills. They beat the New York Jets 11-6 after losing the previous five games. But this is a new season and regular-season records don’t matter at this point. Win or go home. The biggest question for Dolphins fans is who will be the starting quarterback? Tua Tagovailoa has missed the last two games while in the concussion protocol and it’s still unclear if he’ll be cleared in time to suit up Sunday.

Bills fans just enjoyed a game with the cleanest injury report the team has had all season. Obviously they miss those players on Injured Reserve, but there was no injury designation for any of the players this past Sunday against the New England Patriots. If the Bills are heading into the playoffs healthy it should be a scary thing for teams traveling to Western New York.

Tonight’s guest is the host of the Smoke Show! Nicky Smokes joins the Code Of Conduct to discuss it all. Join us at 8:00 p.m. EST.

