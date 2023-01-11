The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off at 1:00 p.m. EST Sunday from Highmark Stadium in an AFC Wild Card playoff game, the fifth time these two AFC East foes have met in the playoffs.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with early thoughts on the matchup between No. 2 Buffalo (13-3) and No. 7 Miami (9-8) before providing the latest information on injured safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery following his cardiac arrest incident vs. the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
Bills prepare for rubber match vs. Dolphins in playoffs
The Bills and Dolphins split their two regular-season matchups, with Miami prevailing 21-19 in South Beach, and the Bills triumphing 32-29 in the snow in Orchard Park. We offer up early thoughts on the matchup, get the latest on the status of injured Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa and banged up RB Raheem Mostert, and more!
Damar Hamlin continuing recovery in Buffalo hospital
Injured safety Damar Hamlin continues his remarkable recovery from a traumatic on-field cardiac arrest incident, with the good news coming out that Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center. We also discuss how Hamlin’s Chasing M’s clothing line and toy drive are making a difference through their charitable efforts.
Final thoughts on emotional win over Patriots
We hand out positional grades and recap Buffalo’s emotional 35-23 win over New England, analyze how Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense have adopted an improvisational style, find out which weekly award running back/returner Nyheim Hines won after returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns, and assign regular-season position grades for the 13-3 Bills.
