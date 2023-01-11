Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin has been released from Buffalo General Medical Center after undergoing extensive testing since his arrival there earlier this week.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

“Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday,” the statement reads.

Dr. Jamie Nadler, care team lead for Hamlin and critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, is also quoted in the release: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

The news comes less than nine full days after Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ since-canceled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was resuscitated on the field, then spent nearly a full week in the intensive care unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he made steady, rapid progress in his recovery before being transferred to Buffalo on Monday.

There will be more questions to answer in the future, not only about Hamlin’s football career but about his continued general well-being, but after a fairly nightmarish week-plus for him, his family, and the Bills organization, this is obviously outstanding news.