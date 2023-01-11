Hump Day Hotline: Four Games to Go

The Playoffs are upon us and the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST in Orchard Park, NY. Uncertainty surrounds the Dolphins at quarterback and Vegas has adjusted the line based on the news that Tua Tagovailoa won’t play. Despite that news, questions remain at the position and the BILLS have to effectively prep to face two quarterbacks.

Nonetheless, quarterback Josh Allen said it well when he said from here on out it doesnt matter how they win, just that they score more points than the other team. Four games to go. Join the King and the Voice as they talk about it Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

