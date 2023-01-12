Speed Option: Bills-Dolphins preview as Miami comes back to town

For the second time in less than a month, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. This time, of course, there is much more at stake, as we’re in the playoffs now, and the Lombardi trophy sits a few wins away. Watch the video below or read on for a quick review of Miami’s regular season.

Dolphins game results 2022

The Dolphins started their season hot, and then faltered when starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hurt. They picked up where they left off when he came back — until they ran into some playoff teams, where they lost three straight games to the Niners, Chargers, and Bills. Their stumble continue when Tagovailoa suffered another concussion against the Packers, and missed the rest of the team’s regular season games. Skylar Thompson pulled out a win in Week 18 to get the Dolphins into the playoffs.

Dolphins head coach: Mike McDaniel

McDaniel, in is his rookie season, has the Dolphins back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The team went 9-8 in his first season, giving him a 0.529 winning percentage.

Dolphins offensive coordinator: Frank Smith

This is Smith’s first season as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level. He was previously the run-game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, and tight ends coach for the Raiders and Bears. The Dolphins’ offense is ranked 11th in points per game and sixth in yards per game.

Dolphins defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer

Boyer has the most experience in his role of Miami’s top three coaches. McDaniel retained Boyer when he took over, and now Boyer is in his third season as the DC in Miami. His defense is ranked 24th in points per game against, and 18th in yards per game against.

Dolphins offensive starters

QB: Skylar Thompson

Skylar Thompson RB: Raheem Mostert ^

Raheem Mostert ^ FB: Alec Ingold

Alec Ingold WR: Tyreek Hill ^

Tyreek Hill ^ WR: Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle TE: Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki LT: Terron Armstead ^

Terron Armstead ^ LG: Liam Eichenberg

Liam Eichenberg C: Connor Williams ^

Connor Williams ^ RG: Robert Hunt

Robert Hunt RT: Brandon Shell ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Dolphins defensive starters

DE: Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins NT: Raekwon Davis

Raekwon Davis DE: Zach Sieler

Zach Sieler LB: Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips LB: Elandon Roberts

Elandon Roberts LB: Jerome Baker

Jerome Baker LB: Bradley Chubb ^

Bradley Chubb ^ CB: Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard CB: Keion Crossen ^

Keion Crossen ^ S: Eric Rowe

Eric Rowe S: Jevon Holland

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie