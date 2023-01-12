Speed Option: Bills-Dolphins preview as Miami comes back to town

For the second time in less than a month, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. This time, of course, there is much more at stake, as we’re in the playoffs now, and the Lombardi trophy sits a few wins away. Watch the video below or read on for a quick review of Miami’s regular season.
Dolphins game results 2022
The Dolphins started their season hot, and then faltered when starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hurt. They picked up where they left off when he came back — until they ran into some playoff teams, where they lost three straight games to the Niners, Chargers, and Bills. Their stumble continue when Tagovailoa suffered another concussion against the Packers, and missed the rest of the team’s regular season games. Skylar Thompson pulled out a win in Week 18 to get the Dolphins into the playoffs.
- Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7 (1-0)
- Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38 (2-0)
- Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (3-0)
- Cincinnati Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 (3-1)
- New York Jets 40, Dolphins 17 (3-2)
- Minnesota Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 (3-3)
- Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 (4-3)
- Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27 (5-3)
- Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32 (6-3)
- Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17 (7-3)
- Bye week
- Dolphins 30, Houston Texans 15 (8-3)
- San Francisco 49ers 33, Dolphins 17 (8-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers 23, Dolphins 17 (8-5)
- Bills 32, Dolphins 29 (8-6)
- Green Bay Packers 26, Dolphins 20 (8-7)
- Patriots 23, Dolphins 21 (8-8)
- Dolphins 11, Jets 6 (9-8)
Dolphins head coach: Mike McDaniel
McDaniel, in is his rookie season, has the Dolphins back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The team went 9-8 in his first season, giving him a 0.529 winning percentage.
Dolphins offensive coordinator: Frank Smith
This is Smith’s first season as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level. He was previously the run-game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, and tight ends coach for the Raiders and Bears. The Dolphins’ offense is ranked 11th in points per game and sixth in yards per game.
Dolphins defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer
Boyer has the most experience in his role of Miami’s top three coaches. McDaniel retained Boyer when he took over, and now Boyer is in his third season as the DC in Miami. His defense is ranked 24th in points per game against, and 18th in yards per game against.
Dolphins offensive starters
- QB: Skylar Thompson
- RB: Raheem Mostert ^
- FB: Alec Ingold
- WR: Tyreek Hill ^
- WR: Jaylen Waddle
- TE: Mike Gesicki
- LT: Terron Armstead ^
- LG: Liam Eichenberg
- C: Connor Williams ^
- RG: Robert Hunt
- RT: Brandon Shell ^
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Dolphins defensive starters
- DE: Christian Wilkins
- NT: Raekwon Davis
- DE: Zach Sieler
- LB: Jaelan Phillips
- LB: Elandon Roberts
- LB: Jerome Baker
- LB: Bradley Chubb ^
- CB: Xavien Howard
- CB: Keion Crossen ^
- S: Eric Rowe
- S: Jevon Holland
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
