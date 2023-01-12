Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host a Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game

The National Football League announced on Wednesday that should the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in this year’s AFC championship game, the event will be held in Atlanta, GA. If it comes to pass, that game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 29.

This maneuver is part of the league’s plan to accommodate for the only conference championship scenario in which the two teams would have had a chance to be the No. 1 seed had they played an equal number of games. Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals was declared a no contest after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, resulting in on-field resuscitation and a suspension of play, and then postponement of the game.

Any other AFC championship game scenario will be played at the home stadium of the team with the higher seed.

The Bills have played in one dome playoff game with head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen: the 2019 wild card round at the Houston Texans, a 22-19 overtime loss in Allen’s first career postseason appearance. The Bills are, however, 7-2 in dome games under McDermott when Allen has started and finished the game, including that Texans loss. They’ve won four straight games played in domes.

Buffalo, the No. 2 seed in the AFC by way of their 13-3 record, will host the No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins (9-8) in the wild card round this weekend. Kansas City, the top seed at 14-3, is on bye.